V Guard Industries Launches the Kaun Banega Lucky Singh Contest for the IPL Match

In an attempt to reach out to the cricket loving audience V Guard Industries has launched a video campaign that features Lucky Singh and his zero to hero story or rather rags to riches story. He loses everything to a fire due to bad quality wiring. The campaign lists cricket players that did well in the ongoing IPL matches and customers get to predict the Lucky Singh of the week from among them and stand a chance to win Flipkart Gift Vouchers.



Lucky Singh is any player who after making it big, has a sudden downfall. Voters can choose from options given on the page and each contestant will be allowed one vote each week. Each week three contestants with correct guesses will win Flipkart vouchers. Three grand prize winners get an iPad Induction Cooktop from V Guard. They will be chosen from the participants with the most number of correct guesses. Winner’s names are posted weekly on the page too.



The campaign targets customers from among the huge cricket crazy audience in India. V Guard Industries is promoting its wires which are superior in quality and manufacturing.



Safety features with three layered protection protects from short circuits which causes fire in wiring. V Guard wires are ISI certified and conforms to the highest standards of manufacturing.



They are long lasting and are the preferred choice of most electrical contractors.



V Guard wires have better flexibility, fire retardant. They possess low resistance and are manufactured using HFT technology, which ensures safety from electrical hazards.



The wire reels all come with assured length and are reliable. These qualities make V Guard the first choice among its competitors.



V Guard wires come with a three layered insulation, 99.97% copper purity, a 90 metre seal guarantee, high ageing properties, high oxygen index and are manufactured in an ISO 9001 certified factory. High quality annealing ensures that V Guard wires resist the breaking of copper wires while bending and twisting.



The Kaun Banega Lucky Singh contest is bound to bring high visibility to V Guard wires as the video is designed with a comical streak. The zero who became hero is styled on the hugely popular and flamboyant Korean singer Psy of Oppan Gangam Style fame. The timely release of the ad during the IPL Cricket season rides on Psy’s popularity too. V Guard Industries seems to have hit on a super marketing strategy with this campaign.



About V Guard

URL: http://www.vguard.in

V Guard is an electrical appliance manufacturer which has been manufacturing numerous products since 1977. Today the company has more than 1750 employees and 5500 indirect employees working for the company. The company currently has over 200 distribution centres and around 10,000 retailers spread across the country. With 50 million customers it truly reflects the popularity it has gained over the last 4 decades.