V Is for Villains Announces Return to Conventions in Chicago

Lisle, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Hard-rock musicians V is for Villains are excited to be returning to appearing at conventions, starting with a comic con in Chicago called Con Alt Delete. The three day convention will bring together fans of music, video games, and Japanese anime to celebrate at concerts, costume contests, and special events from December 13-15, 2013.



Led by the mysterious and possibly brooding Mr. Agitator, a group of villains has joined forces to combat a corrupt system... and play some ASS KICKING ROCK MUSIC! V Is For Villains is a new breed of entertainment. Mixing the visual styles of Steampunk, Carnival and Noir, with the musical taste of Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, and your favorite film score. V Is For Villains will take you on a journey through the imagination that your mother couldn't prepare you for.



V is for Villains is an entirely original electronic rock music troupe led by the infamous and devious Mr. Agitator on lead vocals. At his side are his brother, V is for Villains guitar player and back-up vocalist Fallon Flynn, Vex on keyboards, The Pulse on drums and Veronica Jade Villains INC back-up squad.



V is for Villains is quickly becoming a fan favorite at conventions with recent appearances at Memphis Comic and Fantasy Convention, Steampunk World's Fair, Anime-zing!, and Anime Midwest.



Con+Alt+Delete is a brand new anime convention in Chicago, Illinois! C+A+D is happening December 13-15, 2013 at the Wyndham Hotel in Lisle, Illinois. Join hundreds of anime fans in evens filled with cosplay, and fun. More information can be found at http://conaltdelete.com/



The convention's complete guest list can be found at http://conaltdelete.com/guests



Molly Blue

molly@animemidwest.com

224-333-1228