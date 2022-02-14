V Strategies Inc Thinks Differently About Video Strategy

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2022 -- "V Strategies has quietly been creating amazing videos for a wide variety of clients including the Calgary Flames, The City of Calgary, U of C, Sportcheck, Safeway and many more," says Jaime Starchuk, VP of Operations at V Strategies Inc. "Chances are, you've seen our work without knowing it was us doing the creating". We've now decided to step out from behind the camera and share more about our innovative philosophy with other businesses.



Video production requires planning, creativity, serious attention to detail and professional execution. The team at V Strategies takes these very seriously. We strive to honour the story of each brand we work with to ensure it is told in a way that is compelling and effective because the goal is always for the videos to strike the right cord and inspire the right action from your intended audience.



Our team of multi-talented visual storytellers knows how to connect with an audience. We create. We adapt. We lead. And we only hire the best of the best so you get to reap the rewards of working with a team like no other. The most qualified and creative talent in the industry wants to work with V Strategies because we are known for impeccable work and get to serve some of the most exciting brands in Canada.



We are among the best in the country because where others see challenges, we see opportunities. We embrace the world's speed and rate of change. We are energized by it. Motivated by it every day – driven to find the best solution. We are Story First.



"Video is our passion. From concept to completion, we create projects that impact audiences, that make people care and want to watch again. We transport you to a different time and space," says Starchuk. "And we guide businesses through the process from start to finish, so nothing gets overlooked and you feel empowered the whole time. Our goal is to blow you away with the end product because the process was so easy to execute".



Video is the fastest rising visual medium for consumers to learn about a brand. Your video content can make or break how your campaign does with customers and whether it drives business and connection with your message. Video content can be utilized in a wide variety of ways and our passionate team helps customers to make this happen.