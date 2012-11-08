V2 Cigs 15% Coupon Code Is Now Available from ECigs Coupon Depot Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- ECigs Coupon Depot, a website that is devoted to offering reviews of electronic cigarettes as well as discount coupons, is currently featuring a new, exclusive V2 Cigs coupon code. The V2 Cigs coupon will give shoppers 15 percent off all V2 Cigs starter kits. In addition, ECigs Coupon Depot has a second new coupon that will allow customers to take 10 percent off their entire order.



In order to receive the 15 percent discount on the V2 Cigs starter kits or the 10 percent savings on their entire order, shoppers just need to enter “247coupon15” or “247coupon,” respectively, during the checkout process.



Over the past several years, electronic cigarettes have rapidly grown in popularity. Because they do not create smoke like traditional tobacco cigarettes, people are often allowed to enjoy e cigs in places where smoking is not usually permitted. This includes restaurants, office buildings and even some hospitals. Many people have successfully used e cigs to help them stop smoking and reduce the risk of developing serious health problems that are associated with traditional cigarettes.



As an article on the ECigs Coupon Depot noted, V2 Cigs are a high quality brand of e cig that is easy and pleasant for people to use. The V2 Cigs have the thickest vapor in the industry, and are odor, ash and tar free. They also charge easily via USB, and their batteries can last up to a week.



“Regardless of whether you are brand new to the electronic cigarette world or have used them for some time now, you are sure to be very impressed by the V2 Cigs great design,” the article said, adding that V2 Cigs are built using a 2-piece design, which is much simpler and easier to use, as opposed to the problematic 3-piece design that other e-cigarettes still use.



“Additionally, the 2 piece design assists in getting better vapor whenever the user exhales. This particular V2 Cigs design consists of a battery along with a disposable atomized flavor cartridge that you simply screw to the battery.”



The V2 Cigs also features disposable cartridges, which means people don’t have to fuss with cleaning them, which can often be a messy process. Users simply toss away the empty cartridge and insert a new one.



Using the ECigs Coupon Depot user-friendly website is easy; people are welcome to visit the site at any time and read through the wide assortment of in-depth articles and reviews. Category tabs located at the top of the home page make it easy to find specific information about various brands of electronic cigarettes.



About ECigs Coupon Depot

ECigs Coupon Depot is a website that offers electronic cigarette reviews, informational articles as well as feature exclusive discount coupons to use when shopping for electronic cigarettes online. For more information, please visit http://ecigscoupondepot.com/v2-cigs-coupon