V2 Cigs Announces 4th of July 40% off Super Sale

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- V2 Cigs is celebrating Independence Day with a bang.



On July 4 and 5, all V2 Cigs products will be offered at a 25% discount + 15% extra for a combined 40% off Sale. The best thing about this promo is that it can be combined with select V2 Cigs coupon codes so customers can boost their savings.



V2 customers using this link: http://v2.showcodes.com then enter coupon code which can get a whopping 40% discount on any V2 Cigs starter kit.



The coupon code, on the other hand, gives vapers a huge 35% discount on V2 Cigs cartomizers, e-liquid refills, disposable ecigs, rechargeable batteries, and accessories.



V2 Cigs is the number one electronic cigarette brand in America with more than 1 million satisfied customers. Other premium ecigs simply cannot match the affordability of V2 Cigs, while competitors in the same price range are unable to offer the same superior quality that V2 Cigs is known for.



Click here to activate 40% OFF: ? http://www.v2cigs.com



V2 Cigs offers five types of starter kits ranging from beginner ($35) to ultimate ($170).



Shop on July 4 or 5 with this special deal and get a Beginners Kit for just $21 and a Standard Kit for only $36. Or pick up an Ultimate Kit for around $86 – an incredible bargain compared to similar kits that are in the $120 to $140 range.



One pre-filled cartomizer (equivalent to a 20 cigarettes) retails for around $1.49 to $1.99 while V2 e-liquid refills allow vapers to smoke a pack of cigarettes for as low as 60 cents. With discounts of up to 35% offered during next week’s Fourth of July super sale, this is the perfect time for V2 Cigs customers to stock up on refills.



V2 Cigs cartridges and e-liquid are available in 10 fantastic flavors: Red, Sahara, Congress, Menthol, Peppermint, Mint Tea, Cherry, Chocolate, Coffee, and Vanilla. Nicotine content ranges from a high of 2.4% to no nicotine at all.



V2 Cigs is not just selling electronic cigarettes – it is selling freedom. Smokers can vape practically anywhere while enjoying the same full-bodied flavors and distinct vapor of real cigarettes.



About V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs is the #1 ranked electronic cigarette website in the US and internationally by Alexa.com. Widely known as the best electronic cigarette brand today, V2 Cigs has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry for its ever-expanding product lines, powerful vapor production, and great taste. V2 Cigs provides a smokeless alternative to conventional cigarettes at a fraction of the cost.