V2 Cigs Review Published by SmokelessCigarettesX.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes have sparked something of a revolution in smoking. They were once seen as an incredibly niche product, but their popularity has exploded. They are now a common place in most countries around the world, with millions of smokers now preferring the convenience and flavor options that electronic cigarettes offer.



One electronic cigarette related site that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is SmokelessCigarettesX.com. They have long enjoyed a reputation as one of the most prominent electronic cigarette websites on the internet, and they have recently come into further prominence as a result of their informative review of V2 Cigs.



V2 Cigs are a popular electronic cigarette brand and SmokelessCigarettesX.com has completely dissected their product, examining all of the most important aspects.



The review goes into a huge amount of depth about the flavor profile that V2 Cigs has. This is a vital facet of the electronic cigarette smoking experience, and readers of the review will be left in no doubt about the depth of flavor that V2 cigs imparts. It also discusses other important factors such as build quality, safety and design.



In addition to the review, the site also contains a V2 Cigs coupon that can be redeemed for discounted V2 Cigs products.



SmokelessCigarettesX.com also has a huge amount of other useful editorial content related to other electronic cigarette brands, including more detailed and impartial reviews.



A spokesperson for the website said: “V2 Cigs are certainly extremely popular, especially among beginner electronic cigarette users. It tends to be one of the brands that people are most likely to come across at the beginning of their electronic cigarette journey. As a whole, our site’s goal is to be as informative as possible, and that’s the approach we took to our V2 Cigs review. We examined the entirety of the product in detail, so that we could make a measured and balanced judgment about V2 Cigs and communicate that judgment to the readers of our website.”



About SmokelessCigarettesX.com

SmokelessCigarettesX.com is a site that is devoted to electronic cigarettes. It contains a huge amount of useful content related to these hand held nicotine vaporization devices, including comprehensive and unbiased reviews of some of the world’s most popular electronic cigarette brands.



For more information please visit http://www.SmokelessCigarettesX.com