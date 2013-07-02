V2 Cigs Slashes Prices 40% off on Independence Day Sale

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Leading electronic cigarette brand V2 Cigs is slashing its prices by 25% on July 4 and 5 in celebration of Independence Day. Customers have the option to use their V2 Cigs coupon codes during this two-day sale period in order to enjoy bigger savings.



The special sale coupon code, with a 15% discount value, will bring down the price of V2 Cigs starter kits by a whopping 40% OFF. The click here for Coupon Code, worth 10% off, can be used to purchase V2 Cigs pre-filled cartridges, e-liquid refills, disposable e-cigarettes, batteries and accessories for 35% less.



When it comes to electronic cigarettes, V2 Cigs is the standard by which all other brands are measured. Other premium ecigs simply cannot match the affordability of V2 Cigs, while competitors in the same price range are unable to offer the same superior quality that V2 Cigs is known for.



Although V2 Cigs Disposables are very cheap at $5.99 (worth 2 packs of cigarettes), it is highly recommended that smokers get a starter kit to enjoy the full V2 Cigs experience. There are five types of kits on offer, ranging from beginner ($35) to ultimate ($170).



Those who will be ordering this coming July 4 with a Sale coupon code will be able to get a Beginners kit for just around $20 and a Standard Kit for only $36. The Ultimate Kit will be sold for $86 – an incredible bargain compared to similar kits that are in the $120 to $140 range.



Click here to activate 40% OFF: http://www.v2cigs.com



One pre-filled cartomizer that is equivalent to 20 cigarettes retails for around $1.49 to $1.99 while V2 e-liquid refills allow vapers to smoke a pack of cigarettes for as low as 60 cents. With discounts of up to 35% offered during next week’s two-day sale, this is the perfect time for V2 Cigs customers to stock up on refills.



V2 Cigs cartridges and e-liquid are available in 10 fantastic flavors: Red, Sahara, Congress, Menthol, Peppermint, Mint Tea, Cherry, Chocolate, Coffee, and Vanilla. Nicotine content ranges from a high of 2.4% to no nicotine at all.



As you celebrate Independence Day 4th of July, start a new lifestyle that is free of tobacco residue, secondhand smoke, teeth stains, foul odor, and cigarette butts. Regular smokers are switching to electronic cigarettes with excellent bargains from V2 Cigs.



About V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs is the #1 ranked electronic cigarette website in the US and internationally by Alexa.com. Widely known as the best electronic cigarette brand today, V2 Cigs has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry for its ever-expanding product lines, powerful vapor production, and great taste. V2 Cigs provides a smokeless alternative to conventional cigarettes at a fraction of the cost.