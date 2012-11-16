V21 Digital Summit Asks the Big Questions and Explores the Future for Digital Specialist Agencies

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- The world of digital advances daily and businesses need to embrace digital strategies at the pace with which they’re evolving. Attendees to the V21 Digital Summit on Friday the 23rd of November will learn how to master their own future and learn from the best in the industry on how to capitalise on emerging trends and technologies in digital.



Among the international keynote speakers at the Summit is Darren Woolley, Managing Director of Strategic Marketing Managing Consultants Trinity P3, will examine the trends and issues emerging around in-house services, and local and offshore outsourcing.



Attendees will also hear from Seth and Stuart Eccles, from UK-based digital product innovation company Made by Many, are. Seth Shapiro, the two-time Emmy Award winner will explore the past of broadcast, the current of cable and the future of online TV and Stuart discusses the new way of thinking and making products that allows brands to create the epic utilities of the future.



For the past four years V21 has built a strong following with an anticipated 300 attendees in 2012. The summit helps digital media professionals develop and better understand creative and commercial opportunities that digital media can bring to business at the most affordable ticket price in town.



About V21

V21 brings together digital media industry professionals with clients and partners to share, develop and understand opportunities that digital media can bring to business, and which are shaping the media industry into the next decade.



V21 is presented by AIMIA Victoria, and is supported by Victorian Government, Mojo wines, August, Holding Redlich and Kojo.



Speakers Include:



Stuart Eccles, Founder of Made By Many

Seth Shapiro, Principal of New Amsterdam Media

Darren Woolley, Managing Director of Trinity P3

Tony Been, Country Manager, Wrapp

Nick Gill, Managing Director, Marin Software Australia

Vlad Ivanovic, Digital Strategist, MassMedia Studios

Hamish MacKenzie, Global Accessibility Manager, ANZ

Kim Trengove, Manager Digital & Publishing, Tennis Australia

Lisa Mitchell, Development Manager, Australian National Academy of Music

Rhys Hayes, IE Agency

Erik Hallander, Interactive Director, Visual Jazz Isobar

John Butterworth, CEO, AIMIA National

Jason Davey, Managing Director, Bullseye

Karson Stimson, Director, WeAreDigital

Gavin Appel, Managing Director, 3 Horizons



When:

23 November 2012

8:00am–6.00pm



Where:

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre



Price:

AIMIA Members $ 349 inc. GST

Non Members $ 449.00 inc GST



http://www.v21.com.au/