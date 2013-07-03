Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- V2 Cigs has announced its 4th of July mega sale. All products are 25% off on July 4 and 5, and customers are given the option to use their V2 Cigs coupon codes in conjunction with the store-wide weekend sale to enjoy bigger discounts.



During the two-day sale period, vapers can use the coupon code revealed here to add another 15% discount to the 25% price cut so they can get a brand new V2 Cigs starter kit for 40% less the original price.



Click here to activate 40% OFF: http://www.v2cigs.com



Another option is to use the coupon, which is 35% off all other items. An additional 10% discount code applicable to non-starter kits. When customers combine this value coupon with the 4th of July promo, V2 Cigs pre-filled cartridges, e-liquid refills, disposable e-cigarettes, batteries and accessories will be 35% cheaper.



V2 Cigs has reached its best electronic cigarette status in the industry by combining superior product quality with unbeatable prices. A single V2 disposable ecig that costs around $5.50 before coupons can deliver the same amount of puffs as two packs of cigarettes. One pre-filled cartomizer that is equivalent to 20 cigarettes retails for around $1.49 to $1.99. Ecig users who don't mind manually refilling their empty cartridges can smoke a pack of cigarettes for as low as 60 cents with V2 e-liquid.



To get the full V2 Cigs experience, it is highly recommended to get a starter kit. V2 Cigs offers five types of kits designed for different vaping levels ranging from beginner ($35) to ultimate ($170). With a 40% discount next weekend, smokers can get a beginners kit for just around $20.



The most popular bundle is the Standard Kit which includes one automatic battery, one manual battery, 10 flavor cartridges, and a USB/wall charging set. Use the coupon code during the 4th of July sale to get a V2 Standard Kit for only $36.



V2 Cigs cartridges and e-liquid are available in 10 fantastic flavors: Red, Sahara, Congress, Menthol, Peppermint, Mint Tea, Cherry, Chocolate, Coffee, and Vanilla. Nicotine content ranges from a high of 2.4% to no nicotine at all.



When it comes to electronic cigarettes, V2 Cigs is the standard by which all other brands are measured. More than a million vapers now use V2 electronic cigarettes and the fan base is still growing.



Start a smoke-free lifestyle this coming Independence Day and get a V2 Cigs starter kit for 40% less.



Get More Sale info here.



About V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs is the #1 ranked electronic cigarette website in the US and internationally by Alexa.com. Widely known as the best electronic cigarette brand today, V2 Cigs has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry for its ever-expanding product lines, powerful vapor production, and great taste. V2 Cigs provides a smokeless alternative to conventional cigarettes at a fraction of the cost.