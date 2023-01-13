NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "V2X Cybersecurity Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the V2X Cybersecurity market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: HARMAN International (United States), Escrypt (Germany), Autotalks (Israel), AutoCrypt (South Korea), Green Hills Software (United States), Onboard Security (United States), Aptive (Ireland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), SafeRide Technologies (Israel).



Scope of the Report of V2X Cybersecurity

The global V2X cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing connected vehicles sector and the increasing amount of data being generated from existing vehicle communications are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, the recent industry crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some serious market supply chain disruptions across the world is acting as one of the major challenges for the connected vehicles industry.



In March 2021, Harman International announced that it has completed the acquisition of Savari, a Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company developing vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Embedded, PKI), Application (Passenger Vehicles (LCV, MHCV), Commercial Vehicles), Connectivity (DRSC, Cellular-V2X), Unit (On-Board Unit, Road-Side Unit), Communication (V2I, V2C, V2G, V2V, V2P)



Opportunities:

Opportunities Across Asia Pacific Region



Market Trends:

Increasing Deployment of IoT in Connected Vehicles



Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Demand for Continuous Evolution in V2X Technologies



Market Drivers:

A large Amount of Data Getting Generated & Threat of Cybersecurity Attacks

High Growth in Connected Vehicles Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



