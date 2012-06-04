Vaayaaedu.com - A Total Sham and Player in Fraudulent Cases

Andheri West, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Vaayaaedu.com is an organization claiming to make experts out of ordinary professionals has been caught in a series of vaayaaedutech.com. Shockingly, the education oriented site has been making tall claims about providing cutting edge IT education, programming, web technology and digital marketing certification courses. The authorities have been fleecing enormous amounts from young aspirants.



Vaayaaedu.com is complete rip-off of original website; vaayaaedutech.com that has been leading the industry for decades now. As the leading provider of innovative education solutions and services for professionals and students, vaayaaedutech.com has managed to reach out to an enormous number of audience in the past few years. The company has also been successful in fulfilling the diverse learning requirements of IT aspirants. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous individuals have plotted against cashing on the fame and brand value of trusted brand.



Vaayaaedu.com is purely created to ride on the brand value, unrivalled expertise and unmatched experience of vaayaaedutech.com; thereby fetch money from the innocent people who get trapped or are unable to identify the difference between the two.



Vaayaaedu.com domain is booked on 28th May 2012 while vaayaa.com was registered and booked way back in the year 2008 and hosted as vaayaaedutech.com in the year 2011. This site has been highly acknowledged by clients and running successfully online. Meanwhile vaayaaedu.com has violated copyright laws and is presently showing content on their website similar to that on vaayaaedutech.com. This is recognized as clear case of plagiarism.



Vaayaaedutech.com is hereby releasing this press release to make audiences beware of cheap tricks played by Vaayaaedu.com. This is also an informational notice to declare that they are in no way associated with vaayaaedu.com and their fraudulent activities.



Vaayaaedutech.com has closed its entire operations in Ahmedabad at branch, A/1/A, 3rd floor, Chinubhai tower, Ashram road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380009. Any other company or individual imposing as Vaayaaedutech.com using rip-off of the original website as vaayaaedu.com is complete sham. Collecting fees from people is also an act of fraudulence. The organization has been misleading public at large. Awareness through this press release can save them from investing hard earned money on fake organizations and their devious activities.