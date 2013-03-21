Vac Trux Services Partners with WildFire Marketing Services to Increase Web Presence

Grand Prairie, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Vac Trux Services, a company specializing in oilfield maintenance and oilrig hauling in Alberta, has partnered with WildFire, a reputable search engine optimization and marketing company, in order to increase the effectiveness of its online presence.



Focusing primarily on oilfield hauling in Grande Prairie, AB, Vac Trux Services was established in 2010 to service the needs of oil companies drilling in the world-renowned Alberta Oil Sands. The company transports oilrigs, portable toilets and various other equipment to and from crucial drill sites in order to mitigate the time and effort put forth by companies who frequently move from site to site. Vac Trux Services also offers storage options for machinery, providing a crucial service for companies with no storage space of their own.



“We are the all-important middle-man when it comes to helping drilling companies set up at a new drilling site,” says Mike Disher, Owner of Vac Trux Services. “These companies are on a tight timetable and cannot afford to worry about set up and take down of equipment, much less storing everything when the drilling season is over. Vac Trux Services plays an important part in helping to get equipment to and from sites, while storing it safely in the meantime.”



Aside from oilfield hauling in Grande Prairie, AB, Vac Trux Services also provides oilfield steaming and services geared towards cleaning oilrigs and wellheads. These important cleaning services allow for the preservation and extended lifespan of expensive equipment, not to mention optimal functionality for each new job. Companies also have the ability to rent vacuum and steam trucks through Vac Trux Services, which gives them the ability to maintain their own stock if they so choose.



“Our goal is to offer every service that a company may need to keep them functioning at top capacity,” says Disher. “Whether it’s moving rigs from one space to another or having them cleaned before a new job, Vac Trux Services is able to get the job done right. And, the time and effort that we’re saving companies shows in their ability to drill more quickly and more effectively.”



By partnering with WildFire, a seasoned, search-engine savvy marketing firm, Vac Trux Services is seeking to further improve its ROI through innovative online marketing. Through WildFire’s services, the company will enhance its location-based search engine rankings, in addition to providing resourceful content for potential customers. The result will be a more refined web presence for the company: one that will help to grow its regional presence in a healthy and effective way.



