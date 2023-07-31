Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Announced over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2023 -- An investigation announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Vacasa, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vacasa directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On December 6, 2021, Vacasa, Inc. announced that it has completed its business combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE: TPGS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The Business Combination was approved on November 30, 2021, by TPG Pace Solutions' stockholders. Vacasa's Class A common stock were scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "VCSA" on December 7, 2021.



Since then, shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) declined to $0.58 per share on June22, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



