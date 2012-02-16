Vacation Contest by Traveloni Is Sending Winners to Exotic and Beautiful Destinations

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Traveloni announced today that their vacation contest is sending winners to breathtaking destinations around the globe. All contests are free to enter, and participants only need to help spread the word about Traveloni to win once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.



To enter the Traveloni vacation contest, travel enthusiasts simply enter their email information and click “Get My Links.” Once registered, customers are given a referral link containing a unique username to start the process of spreading the word about Traveloni’s great deals. The more travel lovers spread the word the more points they get – it’s just that easy.



To take advantage of the vacation giveaway, customers are encouraged to post comments on popular social networking websites. They can also earn points by referring others to Traveloni and by booking trips through the service themselves. Each time a customer spreads the word, they get just a little bit closer to winning one of many prizes – including the grand prize of airfare and hotel accommodations to exotic locations around the globe.



“Vacation seekers everywhere can now travel to some of the most amazing destinations on the planet all for free,” said a company spokesman for Traveloni. “We’re even offering amazing runner-up prizes, including e-book readers and travel vouchers worth hundreds of dollars. All folks have to do is help spread the word about Traveloni to increase their chances of winning. It’s simple, fun and could result in an amazing vacation package.”



The Traveloni vacation contest is open to United States entrants only who are 18 years of age or older. The contest is totally free and customers can enter every day while the contest is running. Examples of grand prizes offered by Traveloni include round-trip airfare for two and three all-inclusive nights at Iberostar Tucan in Riviera Maya, Mexico.



Traveloni has nearly five decades of experience researching and booking vacation packages. The company even offers a price-match guarantee to ensure their clients are always getting the best deal possible for all their vacationing needs.



About Traveloni

Traveloni is an online vacation booking and research portal with nearly 50 years of experience in the travel industry. The company specializes in helping travel lovers everywhere find the lowest prices on vacation packages. In addition to travel specials and last-minute deals, Traveloni also offers a price match to guarantee that customers are always getting the lowest price possible. For additional information, please visit http://traveloni.com/contest.