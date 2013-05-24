Vacation or Retire to a Tropical Paradise in the Caribbean - Belize

Cayo, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Belize.com has recently revamped its website to offer more articles and information on one of the top Caribbean Vacation Destinations - Belize. This amazing little country in Central America is English-speaking and offers a genuine Caribbean adventure experience.



"You want a vacation? We deliver a state of being," says Belize.com Director of Marketing Karen Aguirre. “Explore a Caribbean gateway where your senses come alive in one of the last unspoiled places on earth. With mystical Maya temples, pristine rainforests and a barrier reef, reward yourself with the soul-stirring charms of Belize,” she adds.



Belize.com has added a blog and forum section to its website making for even greater exposure to the wonders that Belize has to offer the visitor, investors or prospective retiree. “Belize.com’s well-established reputation as an independent tourism portal for Belize, sets it apart from government websites that are heavy on fluff and light on the inside information travelers are looking,” for adds Ms. Aguirre.



From the beautiful azure waters of the Caribbean, to the Maya Mountains and the Pine Ridge, Belize has an adventure for everyone. Spectacular caves, winding waterfalls, virgin tropical rainforest, and hundreds of limestone caves make for exciting vistas featured in the Top Ten Things To Do In Belize.



The country is also home to many ancient Maya ruins and temples that will entice you to learn more of their history. Belize.com now features a popular section, Top Ten Maya Sites In Belize that is one of their most visited paged. Zip lining through the forest, cave tubing through Maya caves, scuba diving and snorkeling the Belize Barrier Reef, sailing the cayes, parasailing, or just hiking through the jungle, you will find a wonderful, unforgettable journey awaiting you in Belize.



Belize is a rewarding, authentic destination for travelers in search of unique, intimate experiences in a Caribbean-Central American getaway. A Belize vacation will stir your soul, expand your mind and change your life.



Serenely situated in one of the last unspoiled places on earth, you can easily tour Belize’s rain forests, dive the Western Hemisphere’s largest barrier reef or explore mystical Maya temples – all during the same adventure. And if you did not know it, Belize is an offshore banking center with many advantages for expats and retirees.



Belize has the amazing Belize coral reef system, the second largest in the world and this hemisphere's longest, running offshore, and many cayes (islands of coral sand) are surrounded by astounding reefs to snorkle or scuba dive. The reef lies one-half mile east of the Ambergris Caye shoreline and runs the entire 25 mile length of the island. This has made San Pedro Town the dive and water sports capital of Belize and Central America. The Great Blue Hole, Turneffe Islands, Shark Ray Alley, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Mexico Rocks, Lighthouse Reef, and many other diving areas are all only a short boat ride away from this coconut palm lined island.



Belize is a place where you can really relax, there is nothing that you can do to change anything ... things will happen eventually, so you may as well just sit back and enjoy the view!



About Belize.com

The company is a Belizean-American enterprise that operates the largest independent tourism and investment website devoted to the Caribbean country of Belize.



Founded in 1995, it provides unbiased news and information on Belize to travelers, investors and prospective retirees.



Media Contact:

Karen Aguirre - Marketing Manager

Cayo

Belize

belize360@live.com

Belize.com | Everything About Travel And Life In Belize