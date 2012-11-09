Vacation Rental Company Expand Worldwide

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Faraway Vacation Rentals launches their Local Representatives Worldwide campaign on November 9th, 2012 in an effort to expand their global reach. The company is looking for new representatives worldwide to keep up with demand . The goal of the company is to match up customers looking for vacation rentals and holiday homes with those who seek to rent out holiday accommodations.



About the Local Representatives Worldwide positions



Faraway Vacation Rentals is looking for people who are driven and are motivated team players to join their team. The position itself involves establishing a strong commercial presence throughout each assigned territory, applicants are required to have a proven track record in Sales and Marketing (or willing to word hard to learn those skills), and having an expertise in developing new markets. Above all, the primary goal of the company is seeking individuals who understand what it takes to deliver customer value, and achieve results in a competitive and complex business environment.



“We are looking for off line local sales associates that can really connected with vacation rentals and holiday homes owners or managers on a personal level” said the company Sales and Marketing Manager Angella Grey, “Our Local Representatives will be able to offer them the possibility of advertising their accommodations on our popular Vacation Rental Website. They can earn great commission from simply finding apartments,vacation rentals,holiday homes and bed and breakfast in their city. Faraway will pay a commission for each client you list with us.”



About Faraway Vacation Rentals

Faraway is a proud Canadian company which list vacation rentals,Caribbean Vacation Rentals and holiday properties around the world. Customers can book a house, condo, or resort, all online, while people who owns properties can list them on the same website- http://farawayvacationrentals.com. Faraway offers the opportunity for owners and property managers to advertise their vacation rentals and vacation properties to local and international travelers.



As well as offering this fine service, We are so confident of our service, that we offer each and every client a service guarantee - “We will provide our client with bookings of (equal or greater than) a minimum of ten times their annual advertising rate. If we fail to deliver we will refund them 100% of their cost plus give them one year free advertising with us guarantee.”



