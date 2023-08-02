NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2023 -- The latest report on the "Vacation Rental Market To 2028" by the AMA Research includes an analysis of various factors such as size, share, growth factors, sales, demand, revenue, trade, forecast, and global companies analysis. The report provides a detailed examination of the current status of factors such as supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channels, trade, supply and demand, and production capability across different countries to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.



The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Vacation Rental Market includes:

9flats (Singapore), Airbnb (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), Expedia (United States), TripAdvisor (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), World Travel Holdings (United States), Slatern, Inc. (United States), Rentalo.com, Inc. (United States), Villas International (United States)



Vacation rentals are alternate lodging options including short-term rental apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, chalets, and cottages. These lodging units are offered on a nightly, weekly, or a monthly basis although the dominant practice in the market is renting it out weekly. They are also commonly referred to as tourist rentals, holiday lettings, bed and breakfast, homestays, and gites, among others. The essential attribute committed to a vacation rental is that it offers realistic travel experience as they are usually located within the community and offer the opportunity to take in the local culture and flair. The trends and patterns in the market have changed over time, and vacation rentals are increasingly becoming a part of the global temporary accommodation market.



Vacation Rental Market Segmentation:

by Management Model (Primary Residence Renter, Secondary Residence Renter), Urbanisation Accommodation (Beach, City, Others), Booking Mode (Online, Offline), Accommodation (Rental apartments, Farm Stays, Private homes, Cabins, Beach Houses, Villas, Chalets, Cottages, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growing Tourism Industry

Increasing Popularity of Short-Term Rental Properties



Market Trends:

A proliferation of Vacation Rental Business Services

Instant bookings

Adoption of Effective Promotional Strategies



Opportunities:

The Growing Tourism Industry in Europe & America



Global Vacation Rental Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

