Vacation Rental Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor

Definition

Vacation rentals are alternate lodging options including short-term rental apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, chalets, and cottages. These lodging units are offered on a nightly, weekly, or a monthly basis although the dominant practice in the market is renting it out weekly. They are also commonly referred to as tourist rentals, holiday lettings, bed and breakfast, homestays, and gites, among others. The essential attribute committed to a vacation rental is that it offers realistic travel experience as they are usually located within the community and offer the opportunity to take in the local culture and flair. The trends and patterns in the market have changed over time, and vacation rentals are increasingly becoming a part of the global temporary accommodation market.



What's Trending in Market:

Instant bookings

Adoption of Effective Promotional Strategies

A proliferation of Vacation Rental Business Services



Challenges:

Low Conversion Rate of Lead to Transaction



Opportunities:

The Growing Tourism Industry in Europe & America



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Tourism Industry

Increasing Popularity of Short-Term Rental Properties

The Rising Disposable Income

Strategic Partnerships

Increase in the Number of Domestic and International Travelers



The Global Vacation Rental Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Management Model (Primary Residence Renter, Secondary Residence Renter), Urbanisation Accommodation (Beach, City, Others), Booking Mode (Online, Offline), Accommodation (Rental apartments, Farm Stays, Private homes, Cabins, Beach Houses, Villas, Chalets, Cottages, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Vacation Rental Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



