Vacation Rental Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Avantio (Spain), Kigo, Inc. (Spain), Hostfully (United States), Guesty (Israel), Kigo Inc. (Spain), Virtual Resort Manager (United States), OwnerRez (United States), BookingSync (France), Ciirus Inc. (United States), Rental Network Software (RNS) (United States).



Scope of the Report of Vacation Rental Software

Vacation rental software is a type of property management software used by property owners of houses, apartments and condos, to manage the reservations and marketing of their properties for vacation goers as an alternative to hotels. It helps to automate many operational tasks from bookings to the guest experience. Many of the vacation rental software solutions are also used by small b&bs who need real-time business management capabilities. The factors such a High Benefits of the Vacation Rental Software such as Saved Time, Reduced Human Error and Increased Revenue, as well as Increased Awareness about Vacation Rental Homes, are driving the global vacation rental software market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Homeowners, Agency), Platform (Mobile Based, PC Based), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Features (Payment Processing, Commission Management, Reservations Management, Work Order Management, Multi-calendar, Reservation Management, Channel Management, Others), Pricing Model (Free Trial, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License)



Market Trends:

Increased Penetration of the Internet



Opportunities:

Increasing Complexities in Vacation Rental Business

Rising Demand from End-users



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



With the changes at Expedia's network (which includes HomeAway and VRBO), Airbnb, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor, dozens of significant, market-leading property management firms have elected not to offer their inventory on these massive marketplaces. The decision is based on their companies' inability to effectively connect with consumers, set expectations, and manage the end-to-end guest experience for bookings made through these channels, not only on cost.



