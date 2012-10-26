RENTalo.com Boost Traveler's Confidence by Making Its Website Safer for Online Bookings

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- RENTalo.com, a global directory of vacation rentals and lodgings that helps travelers find and book vacation rentals online, recently published a new 'Owner Verified' seal on selected inventory to help travelers boost their confidence when booking online.



As part of RENTalo's commitment to ensure that online transactions among travelers and property managers go as smooth as possible, a new 'Owner Verified' seal has been published on all inventory that has been verified and authenticated by their anti-fraud department. As part of the verification process, property listing owners advertising on the site for the first time are required to provide proof regarding the authenticity of their property and ownership.



During the owner verification process, RENTalo reserves the right to request for as much information as needed from property owners in order to verify the listing. RENTalo may request property deeds, utility bills showing physical address of the property being rented, names of other online directories used by the owner to advertise their properties, specific geographical information about the property's location, and other.



Additionally, all online inventory displaying the 'Owner Verified' seal is also covered by RENTalo's 'Worry-Free Lodging Guarantee'. This guarantee was designed to provide travelers with a worry-free mindset when booking a property listed in RENTalo. By registering a reservation, travelers can protect their lodging expenses for up to $5,000 in anti-fraud protection.



"Our owner verified program and worry-free guarantee provide the necessary safeguards to provide a safe environment for travelers to book online" says Alfredo Purrinos, founder and president of RENTalo.com. "We have been conducting listing verifications for several years, and invested heavily in facilitating a safe online environment for our online travelers and inventory clients. The 'Owner Verified' seal and the 'Worry-Free Lodging Guarantee' are intended to communicate that message to our travelers."



Inventory listing owners receive the 'Owner Verified' seal at no additional cost when advertising in the directory website, upon completing the verification process. Listing showing this seal are expected to receive more inquiries and bookings from online travelers.



