Vacationers Opt for Private Chartered Yachts for Increased Privacy, Unsurpassed Experiences

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Private vacations such as yacht charters serve as the ultimate form of relaxation, affording individuals and families the ability to take a step back from obligations and spend time reconnecting with themselves and those around them.



And due to their unique customization options and unsurpassed experiences, many people are considering the charter of private yachts.



Whether traveling to the Caribbean, Europe or Alaska, travelers who choose to charter fully crewed yachts have their pick of some of the most amazing destinations throughout the world. They also forgo long lines, pre-scheduled meals, busy resorts and crowded accommodations and have a vacation at their own pace matching each day to their own interests.



Currently booking yacht charter packages for the coming summer, International Yacht Charter Group features a variety of private chartered yacht vacations worldwide, including Mediterranean yacht charters and Bahamas yacht charters, to suit a wide range of budgets and lifestyles. The company offers hundreds of different chartered yacht options to all popular chartering destinations and on a vast array of different types of yachts, including catamarans, mega yachts, motor yachts and sailing yachts.



Whether someone is looking to plan a trip to the blue waters of the Virgin Islands in the Caribbean or the “outer islands” of the Bahamas, or if they are interested in exploring the South of France or even Turkey, http://www.internationalyachtchartergroup.com/ provides a personalized service for every occasion.



According to the site, “With many charter yachts available worldwide and hundreds searchable at our website, there are yachts available from $10,000 to over $250,000 per week. So whether it is for a small intimate vacation or a larger gathering of friends, you can be sure we can find a perfect charter yacht match tailored to suit your lifestyle and budget.”



Interested people can simply provide the company with their vacation timeframe, destination, budget and the number of people they wish to have accompany them on their journey of a lifetime and International Yacht Charter Group will provide them with a host of options, all customized to their specifications.



For more information or to book a private chartered yacht, visit http://www.internationalyachtchartergroup.com/



About International Yacht Charter Group

International Yacht Charter Group features a variety of private chartered yacht vacations worldwide to suit a wide range of budgets and lifestyles. The company offers an array of high-end yachts and experiences to destinations around the globe and provides timely and exceptional professional customer service and outstanding personal attention to each and every customer to ensure they have the journey of a lifetime.