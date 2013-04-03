Vacations in Virginia Is Currently Offering 100% FREE Vacations in Four Locations of Virginia

Germantown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- It may sound unbelievable but it’s true that the leading holiday and travel services provider Vacations In Virginia is offering 100% free vacations to their registered e-mail update subscribers. A subscriber can be able to choose a vacation out of four locations that they are offering for absolutely free of cost. Winning a “3 days 2 nights free vacation” in a Virginia resort can be an exciting opportunity who prefer to choose Virginia as their favorite tourism destination.



In the recent years, the Virginia Tourism Corporation has worked significantly to promote Virginia Vacations, and tourists from all parts of the world reaching there to spend a wonderful and memorable time with family and friends. In such a scenario, the free giveaways offered by Vacations In Virginia could be a real treat for many holidaymakers eyeing for an exciting holiday time in Virginia.



The present offer can bring an opportunity to visit statewide tourism destinations and some of the unexpected places that are little known to the world. The free vacationers will have the opportunity to spend two nights and three days at the Massanutten Ski Resort, which is located amidst quiet mountains of Virginia. The holiday company brings this unique opportunity to enjoy a free holiday at this calm and cool destination. One needs to subscribe for their email updates to grab the opportunity and there is no hidden charges to be paid.



The company reveals that the objective of offering free giveaways is to promote their email updates amongst tourists and holidaymakers. This way, they want to remain closer to their customers and want to update them about the latest Virginia Vacations and offers that they bring for them from time to time. By subscribing to their email updates, one can get access to many more giveaways. If you too want to grab the opportunity of enjoying a free vacation in Virginia, you need to subscribe for their email update by visiting their website http://www.vacationsinvirginia.com/ .



About Vacations In Virginia

Vacations In Virginia is a holiday and travel services provider with specialization in designing vacations in the state of Virginia in the United States. The company provides complimentary offers to its clients from time to time and currently, they are offering 100% Free 3 days and 2 nights vacation in four locations in Virginia. The absolutely free offer will be available to all those who will subscribe for their email updates.



For Media Inquiries –

Company : Vacations In Virginia

Telephone: (240) 720-7578

Email: info@vacationsinvirginia.com

Website: http://www.vacationsinvirginia.com/