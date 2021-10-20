Vaccination Transparency for US Manufacturing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- Manufacturing careers across the world have been impacted by the events of COVID-19 - and that isn't likely to change any time soon. As economies look to find ways to move forward through the conditions that the pandemic has created, providing evidence of vaccination is going to be a crucial part of keeping industry ticking over. One of the most recent big names to push this to the top of the agenda is Ford Motor Company, which has now asked its union and salaried employees to submit their vaccination status. This is so that the carmaker can comply with the mandatory testing or vaccination plans that have been announced by President Joe Biden. A Ford spokesperson said that the request would also give the company more information about how vaccinated its workforce is, which will make it easier to put measures in place to provide for the safety of Ford staff.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain with global expertise. The firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that help organizations and individuals to connect to help solve the key challenge of talent. Over the years DSJ Global has worked with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from small, agile start-ups to large international companies. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, many in manufacturing careers, the firm has extensive resources when it comes to supporting both organizations and candidates. It also has a nationwide reach across the USA, operating in key hubs including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Manufacturing careers are just one field where DSJ Global has established resources and connections - the firm is also able to offer specialist support when it comes to supply chain roles, procurement, technical operations and logistics jobs too.



In addition to being a very visible specialist in manufacturing careers - and other vital fields - DSJ Global also has extensive international reach. This is the result of being part of an international workforce that numbers more than 1,000 talent professionals. The firm is also the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. This valuable global perspective makes DSJ Global a unique player in the market for hiring for end-to-end supply chain. Equally as defining is the approach that the firm takes to its own team. Consultants are highly supported, receiving ongoing training as well as working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via DSJ Global today, for those in manufacturing careers and other fields, including Warehouse Director, Global Category Manager, Infrastructure & IT Manager, Maintenance Supervisor and Transportation Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about manufacturing careers visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1,000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.