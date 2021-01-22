Vaccine Development in 2021

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The Swissmedic recent authorisation of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine, following a thorough review of all the submitted data on safety, efficacy and, quality, comes as a beacon of hope as we enter a new year. The Executive Director of Swissmedic Raimund Bruhain expressed, "The rapid, but at the same time conscientious, review in the rolling procedure has proved very successful. This is another important step forward in enabling a large proportion of the population in Switzerland to be vaccinated quickly against COVID-19.". This news comes after the Pfizer/BioNTech received approval for use throughout Switzerland at the end of 2020 and Swissmedic will decide on further authorisations of pandemic vaccines as soon as sufficient data becomes available. Thanks to pharmacovigilance and research and development professionals, vaccines have been able to be fast-tracked whilst still maintaining the same levels of diligence and scientific credibility throughout their development.



From research and development through to commercial introduction and pharmacovigilance, EPM Scientific provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options. The firm's diligent consultants are located in over 12 offices worldwide, providing them with an international presence and influence, as well as fantastic local expertise. The Swiss team is based in Zurich and has an all-encompassing understanding of the Swiss life sciences market. EPM have developed a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in order to align earnest individuals with their dream organisation and career. As part of the Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific is the preferred life science recruitment agency for over 70 world-leading companies internationally. To ensure that optimum outcomes are reached for clients and applicants, the firm takes advantage of state-of-the-art recruiting technologies and the ongoing training of its consultants.



For the right candidates, there are a wide variety of dynamic and prosperous clinical careers, medical affair jobs and biometric career openings available. The following positions are currently being offered by EPM Scientific in Switzerland; Sales Representative [Orthopaedic], Development Engineer, Marketing Manager [DACH], Clinical Project Manager, Associate Director of Biostatistics, Product Manager, and many more. EPM Scientifics' dynamic specialists are devoted to delivering support throughout the recruitment process, from source to hire.



In Zurich and throughout Switzerland, the firm is actively developing their service to make it easier for medical professionals to find their dream organisation and career. One way in which they have gone above and beyond is by presenting podcast episodes that profile industry experts, advice on the best ways to digitally integrate fresh talent as well as tips for a virtual interview. EPM Scientific's most recent report, 'The work-life rebalance' seeks to provide managers with advice on how to update and revitalise their management style while simultaneously ensuring that their workers' health, well-being and, success are of high importance.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.