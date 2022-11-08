NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Vaccine Logistics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Vaccine Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

DHL (Germany), DSV (Denmark), FedEx Express (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (France), XPO Logistics (United States), C.H. Robinson (United States), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), DB Schenker (Germany), Nippon Yusen (Japan), CJ Logistics (South Korea), Blue Dart Express Limited (India),



Definition:

Vaccine Logistics is a service that transports vaccine from one location to another. When compared to cold boxes, vaccine logistics typically have a smaller volume and capacity, making it suitable for use by health workers during immunisation campaigns. These vaccine logistics are simple and convenient, allowing for out-reach services. The vaccine transport containers are extremely simple and straightforward to use. Overall, using these vaccine logistics necessitates fewer labour skills. Coolant packs, which are included with vaccine transport containers, are placed in carriers and packed with vaccine vials according to the instructions provided inside the box's cover. Vaccine transport containers are basically insulated containers that are used to store vaccines while they are being transported. Vaccine containers are used to transfer vaccines from various health facilities to outreach sites without refrigeration. During the projection period, demand for vaccine logistics is expected to skyrocket due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Trends:

Rise of Integrated 3PL Services

Rapid Development of Big Data in Vaccine Logistics



Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Various Chronic Diseases and Medical Conditions

Rising Demand for Efficient Cold Chain Solutions to Transport and Store Vaccines



Market Opportunities:

Increase in COVID-19 Cases across the Globe

Rise in Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Vaccines



The Global Vaccine Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics), End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Distributors, Clinical Research Organizations, Others), Containers (Passive Coolers Vaccine Containers, Active Coolers Vaccine Containers), Service (Transportation, â€¢ Road and Rail, â€¢ Air, â€¢ Sea, Warehousing, Value-added Services, â€¢ Packaging, â€¢ Labeling)



Global Vaccine Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



