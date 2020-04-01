Vaccine Market Advance Technology and New Innovations 2030 with Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,Merck & Co. Expected CAGR 6%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Market Growth Insight (MGI) has updated a new report titled "Vaccines Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global vaccines market is expected to be valued at US$ 36,297.2 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Leading Key Players:

Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur Limited (Sanofi), AstraZeneca, CSL Limited, Bavarian Nordic, Panacea Biotec Limited, PT Bio Farma (Persero) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. among others



Vaccines Market Segmentation:



Vaccines Market by Technology:

-Conjugate Vaccines

-Live Attenuated Vaccines

-Toxoid Vaccines

-Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

-Recombinant Vaccines



Vaccines Market Route of Administration :

-Oral Administration

-Subcutaneous Administration



End Users:

-Pediatric Patients

-Adult Patients



Vaccines Market by Region:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Vaccines Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vaccines Market Size

2.2 Vaccines Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vaccines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Vaccines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vaccines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vaccines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vaccines Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vaccines Revenue by Product

4.3 Vaccines Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vaccines Breakdown Data by End User



