This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Vaccine from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Vaccine Market is forecasted to be worth USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases has boosted the adoption of the market for the vaccine. A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the burden of the disease on the country and affects their socio-economic development. The enhancement in technology has resulted in the emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.
The growing demand for new drugs to replace the ones which have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting the demand for the market. The rise in funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has contributed to the development of the vaccine market.
The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for immediate treatment will propel market growth. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. Growing immunization is driving the demand for vaccine market worldwide.
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Vaccine market in different regions and countries.
Key Highlights From The Report
In October 2020, Sanofi and Translate Bio announced that a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine candidate is set for quarter four of 2020. The vaccine demonstrated a favorable immune response profile against COVID-19.
A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize the single microorganisms and antigen. This type of vaccine is preferable for the development of a strong immune response. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Toxoid vaccines are given to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus. To enhance the immune response, the toxoid is adsorbed to calcium or aluminum salts, which serve as adjuvants. This vaccine is generally used as a booster vaccine after this first series.
Influenza shots are a flu vaccine given through needle. It is a seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3-4 type of influenza viruses. It protects from a viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death.
North America dominated the global vaccine market and is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region.
Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Monovalent Vaccines
Multivalent Vaccines
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pediatric Patients
Adult Patients
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines
Conjugate Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Toxoid Vaccines
Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
DTP
HPV
Pneumococcal Disease
Meningococcal Disease
Influenza
Hepatitis
Varicella
MMR
Polio
Herpes Zoster
Rotavirus
Others
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oral Administration
Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration
Others
Vaccine Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Vaccine market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.
