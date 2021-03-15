Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Vaccine Market is forecasted to be worth USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases has boosted the adoption of the market for the vaccine. A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the burden of the disease on the country and affects their socio-economic development. The enhancement in technology has resulted in the emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.



The growing demand for new drugs to replace the ones which have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting the demand for the market. The rise in funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has contributed to the development of the vaccine market.



The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for immediate treatment will propel market growth. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. Growing immunization is driving the demand for vaccine market worldwide.



They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets



Key Highlights From The Report



In October 2020, Sanofi and Translate Bio announced that a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine candidate is set for quarter four of 2020. The vaccine demonstrated a favorable immune response profile against COVID-19.

A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize the single microorganisms and antigen. This type of vaccine is preferable for the development of a strong immune response. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Toxoid vaccines are given to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus. To enhance the immune response, the toxoid is adsorbed to calcium or aluminum salts, which serve as adjuvants. This vaccine is generally used as a booster vaccine after this first series.

Influenza shots are a flu vaccine given through needle. It is a seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3-4 type of influenza viruses. It protects from a viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death.

North America dominated the global vaccine market and is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines



Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DTP

HPV

Pneumococcal Disease

Meningococcal Disease

Influenza

Hepatitis

Varicella

MMR

Polio

Herpes Zoster

Rotavirus

Others



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral Administration

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Others



Vaccine Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Vaccine market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



