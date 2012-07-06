"Vaccines Market Access in India - New Vaccine Uptake Drives Growth" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Vaccines Market Access in India - New vaccine uptake drives growth" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- The government-sponsored Universal Immunization Program procures vaccines at very low prices, predominantly from local manufacturers. There also exists a large private market for vaccines which is dominated by multinational companies. The private market for newer and better vaccines is growing due to the increasing affordability of the middle class population.
Report Scope
- Review the current regulatory processes, pricing mechanisms, and vaccination schedule in India.
- Identify major multinational and domestic players, view their product portfolios and pipelines, and understand their expansion strategies.
- Examine the major drivers and resistors of the current Indian vaccine market and understand the key opportunities and threats facing developers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
India is the world's largest producer of vaccines: 60% of the world's vaccines are manufactured in the country and it accounts for 60-80% of annual UN vaccine purchases. The Indian government spends more than INR20bn ($400m) every year to immunize children against several vaccine-preventable diseases.
In India, there are two different immunization schedules: the National Immunization Schedule, published by the Indian government, and the "best individual practices schedule," published by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. The latter includes additional vaccines and varies from the National Immunization Schedule.
GlaxoSmithKline is the leading multinational company, while Serum Institute of India and Panacea Biotec outperform their domestic counterparts. Indian vaccine manufacturers also supply UN agencies and export vaccines to many countries. Western companies are forming strategic alliances or acquiring domestic companies to expand their market presence
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the two different immunization schedules followed in India and what are the vaccines included in them?
- What is the regulatory process of vaccine development? What is the pricing and reimbursement process of vaccines in India?
- Which are the key domestic and multinational companies active in vaccine development?
- What deals and alliances are shaping the Indian vaccine market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Asia-Pacific Region - Cell Culture Technology-Based Vaccines to Revolutionize the Market by Faster Production and High Initial Purity
- Cancer Vaccines - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Adult and Adolescent Vaccines Market to 2017 - Partnerships Increase as Licensing and Co-Development Account for 73% of all Deal-Making Activity in 2010
- Manufacturing of Vaccines - Cell Culture Technology Gradually Replacing Egg-Based Manufacturing
- Sanofi-Aventis (SANN) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Emerging Cancer Vaccines Market to 2017 - Novel, First-In-Class Vaccines in Phase II and Phase III Pipeline to Shape the Future Cancer Vaccines Market
- Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile