The global "vaccines market" size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding. Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latest world malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.



Leading Players operating in the Vaccines Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players



The report covers:



Global Vaccines Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Launch of Novel Vaccines to Enable Healthy Growth



The surge in the competitive pipeline, including products from the major players as well as emerging players will contribute positively to the market. The ongoing R&D and increasing focus on launching novel vaccines by key players will foster the growth of the market. The increasing demand for effective vaccines to fight diseases such as malaria, dengue has impelled pharmaceutical companies to launch novel vaccines. Companies such as Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Bavarian Nordic are among the top 10 players expected to have lucrative opportunities for their pipeline products in the forthcoming years.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

New Product Launch

Pipeline Analysis

Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Market

Prevalence of Disease Indications

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

North America Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

S.

Canada

Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Vaccines Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Vaccines Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



