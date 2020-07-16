Vaccines Market Dynamics Analysis and Major Leading Player's Analysis 2030 - Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent infections. A vaccine helps the body's immune system to recognize and fight pathogens like viruses or bacteria, which then keeps us safe from the diseases they cause. Vaccines are made using the disease-causing virus or bacteria, but in a form that will not harm the human body. Instead, the weakened, killed, or partial virus or bacteria prompts the human body's immune system to develop antibodies, or defenders, against the disease. Vaccines protect against more than 25 debilitating or life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, typhoid, and cervical cancer. Vaccines are generally prepared by five major technologies, i.e., conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, and recombinant vaccines.



Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur(Sanofi), AstraZeneca, CSL Limited, Bavarian Nordic, Panacea Biotec Limited, PT Bio Farma (Persero) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd



The future prospects of the vaccines market look promising as market players are focusing on developing & launching new vaccines across the globe. Rich pipeline of vaccines is expected to protect individuals and communities against serious infectious diseases and dramatically reduce the burden associated with such infectious diseases, including hospitalizations, deaths, and health care costs. For instance, Pfizer has a total of 101 vaccines in the pipeline that are in the process of phase trials and registration, as of July 29, 2019. Whereas, GlaxoSmithKline plc. have 15 vaccines in the pipeline that are in the process of phase trails, as of July 24, 2019. Another factor that has been crucial in the growth of the global vaccines market is the outbreak of infectious diseases across different regions worldwide. For instance, the current COVID-19 crisis, which has affected almost every country across the globe, has triggered the need for a vaccine to curb the further spread of this disease.



Hepatitis, DT containing (including Polio), Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), Meningococcal, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Rotavirus, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella, BCG, Cholera, IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine), OPV (Oral Poliovirus Vaccines), JE (Japanese Encephalitis), YF (Yellow Fever), Shingles, Typhoid, Rabies



– To study and analyze the global Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Vaccines market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vaccines Market Size

2.2 Vaccines Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vaccines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Vaccines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vaccines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vaccines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vaccines Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vaccines Revenue by Product

4.3 Vaccines Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vaccines Breakdown Data by End User



