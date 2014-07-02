New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vacuum Cleaners in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Retail volume and value sales of vacuum cleaners increased by 6% and 7%, respectively, in 2013, driven by the changing habits of Moroccan households. In Morocco, the culture is changing towards using vacuum cleaners rather than brooms. Moroccan consumers prefer to purchase a vacuum cleaners rather than to use a broom, which takes longer and is not practical. Consequently, European culture has had a great influence on demand for vacuum cleaners in Morocco.
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
