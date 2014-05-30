New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vacuum Cleaners in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The poor performances of the housing and construction industries, as well as the lower purchasing power of Portuguese consumers, negatively affected volume sales of vacuum cleaners, which fell by 11% in 2013. Tough economic conditions in the country resulted in low consumer confidence, which translated into reduced expenditure, discouraging people from replacing their old vacuum cleaners.
Competitive Landscape
BSHP Electrodomesticos maintained its leading position in standard vacuum cleaners in 2013, with a volume share of 22%. Electrolux and Candy Hoover Portugal remained in second and third positions with 18% and 11% shares respectively. In robotic vacuum cleaners iRobot Corp remained the leader with a 67% volume share.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period vacuum cleaners is expected to be influenced mainly by price and disposable income. In order to rationalise their purchases, in fact, consumers will focus on products which guarantee improved efficiency, and incorporate innovative systems and green technologies.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vacuum Cleaners industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Vacuum Cleaners industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vacuum Cleaners in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Vacuum Cleaners in Portugal?
- What are the major brands in Portugal?
- How have stick vacuum cleaners performance over the past 5 years?
- Are robotic vacuum cleaners the future for the vacuum industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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