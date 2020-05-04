Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- From a regional frame of reference, the Europe vacuum coating equipment market will witness growth of over 4.5% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe owing to a rapidly expanding electronics industry in the region. Middle East & Africa vacuum coating equipment market accounted for over 3% share in the overall market in terms of revenue. Government initiatives and investment inflows in the region will increase product demand for various applications.



Vacuum coating equipment market is projected to amass substantial growth over the coming time period owing to the rising adoption of vacuum coating equipment across various end-user industry verticals. Vacuum coating processes utilize vacuum technology to produce an environment of sub-atmospheric pressure as well as molecular or atomic condensable vapor source in order to deposit thin coatings and films onto a surface.



The vapor source might be from a chemical vapor precursor, or from a liquid or solid surface. Vacuum coating equipment is one of the most extensively used vacuum equipment to create vacuum conditions. The structure and principle of vacuum coating equipment comprises of vacuum main body cavity, film forming control system, auxiliary pumping system, and evaporation system.



Overall a vacuum coating machine is composed of numerous systems, with each system performing different functions, it is these structures which give the device the ability to deliver high quality coatings.



Vacuum coating equipment market is bifurcated in terms of technology, application, and regional landscape.



With respect to technology, the vacuum coating equipment market is classified into PVD and CVD. The PVD technology, also known as physical vapor deposition tech, is an innovative plasma coating-based deposition technology. Under vacuum coating conditions, materials are vaporized in order to attain a PVD coating.



The vacuum chamber is essential to avoid the vaporized material reacting with air. There are several coating structures such as gradient layer, multilayer, monolayer, micro alloyed layer, and nanocomposite layer.



The PVD technology has several advantages like robust wear protection along with low friction values, reduced chemical reaction, superior hardness, oxidation resistance, exceptional coating adhesion even under low coating temperatures. It is also flexible for different component sizes, quantities, and shapes, and boasts of high throughput, which is suitable for serial production.



Chemical vapor deposition or CVD is a process that is atmosphere-controlled and conducted at higher temperatures in a CVD reactor. Thin film coatings are formed during this process as the result of reactions between several gaseous phases as well as the heated surface of substrates inside the CVD reactor.



CVD coating process is most widely used in metal forming tools. The CVD coatings usually give exceptional resistance to the types of wear and galling which are usually seen during most of the metal forming applications.



Based on application, the vacuum coating equipment market is segmented in terms of PVD application, magnetron sputtering applications, and CVD application. PVD coatings are used for the automotive industry, for injection moulding tools, for decorative applications, for punches & forming tools, and for cutting tools. PVD coatings are hard and wear resistant and subsequently protect punches and forming tools against abrasive wear, extending the time period of the tools.



Key players present in the vacuum coating equipment market are Buhler AG, PVD Products, Inc., BCI Blösch Group, Applied Materials, Inc., IHI Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer SRL, Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd. (SVS), T-M Vacuum Products, Inc., ULVAC, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, AJA International, Semicore, OC Oerlikon & Miba Coating Group.



