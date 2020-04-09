Vacuum Interrupters Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies Toshiba, ABB, Eaton, Siemens

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Vacuum interrupters are electronic devices used to cut out current arc to avoid accidents and equipment damages. Vacuum interrupters are installed in switchgear, circuit breakers, load break switches, and in several other devices for interrupting and extinguishing the electric current arc. These are one of the key components in semiconductor devices.



Asia-Pacific leads the vacuum interrupter market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR among the other regions. This growth is attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization in the market. There is also a good scope for utilities sector in developed regions like North America and Europe, owing to grid modernization and replacement market for its aging power infrastructure. Oil & Gas are second most growing application for vacuum interrupters as there is growth in exploration and production activities around the globe. The end-users mining and transportation have a considerable combined share in the market.



The global Vacuum Interrupters Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Toshiba

- ABB

- Eaton

- Siemens

- Actom

- Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device

- Crompton Greaves

- Ls Industrial System

- Meidensha

- Chengdu Xuguang Electronics

- Wuhan Feite Electric



Segment by Type:

- Spiral Electrode

- AMF Electrode



Segment by Application:

- Oil&Gas

- Mining

- Utilities

- Transportation



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Vacuum Interrupters Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Vacuum Interrupters Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Vacuum Interrupters Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Forecast

4.5.1. Vacuum Interrupters Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Vacuum Interrupters Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Vacuum Interrupters Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Vacuum Interrupters Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Vacuum Interrupters Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Vacuum Interrupters Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Vacuum Interrupters Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Vacuum Interrupters Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Vacuum Interrupters Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



