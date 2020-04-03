Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Vacuum waste systems market is poised to gain prominence on account of increasing emphasis on implementing waste management systems worldwide. Effective waste management is becoming a crucial aspect to aid environmental sustainability. To further this cause, several government organizations have aligned their focus on creating sustainable infrastructure. For instance, the United Nations (UN) has introduced UN sustainable development goals that aim to aid sustainability via several programs.



Smart sustainable infrastructure development for waste management may enhance vacuum waste systems business outlook over the forecast period. These systems are increasingly being used across transportation solutions like airplanes, ships, and trains for waste collection. Reportedly, the use of vacuum waste systems in transportation systems like toilets had held over a 25% market share in 2018. Rising demand from metros and buses may further aid vacuum waste systems market outlook over the forthcoming years.



On this note, Global Market Insights Inc. predicts that the global vacuum waste systems market may exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2026. It is vital to mention that companies operating in vacuum waste systems market are focusing on technology advancement, product innovation, and geographic expansion to tap major industry share.



Underground vacuum waste systems dominate the vacuum waste systems market with over 50% share in the overall revenue and the segment is likely to showcase impressive growth rate through 2026. These systems are witnessing massive adoption as they not only utilize the underground space but also create space on the surface. The saved space can further be used by residential areas or recreational new green fields. Underground vacuum waste systems also aid in preserving sensitive areas, such as historical city centers and archaeological sites. Offering ample application scope in residential and commercial sector, these systems will experience massive demand over the analysis period.



Stationary vacuum waste systems market is likely to register a CAGR of 8% over 2019-2026 owing to wide-ranging application of the product in various end-use industries. These systems are not only suitable for collecting waste from all streams, but they also alleviate pollution, noise, and odor problems. Stationary vacuum waste systems also reduce the usage of waste collection through trucks in municipal areas along with enhancing safety of collection workers.

In 2018, vacuum waste systems market share from transportation systems sector contributed more than 25% in the global market share. Such massive growth can be attributed to widespread usage in trains, ships, and airplanes for waste collection. Moreover, rising demand from other transportation systems, such as metros and buses will further increase their share in the market over the analysis period.



North America vacuum waste systems market generated a massive revenue of over USD 60 million in 2018 and is expected to gain considerably over the coming years. Growing demand for vacuum waste systems in transportation and other industrial sectors across the region is positively impacting industry size. Moreover, large scale installations of these systems in major commercials places in the region, such as Quartier des Spectacles of Montreal, Hudson Yards of Manhattan, and new city center of Carmel, will further drive regional growth.



Key players operating in vacuum waste systems market include Marimatic Oy, Envac AB, and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, among others. These players are focusing on strategic acquisitions, cost optimization strategies, technology advancement, and product differentiation to gain a competitive edge over the market and achieve profitability.



