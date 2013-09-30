Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vagifem (Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Vagifem (Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Although the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy (PVA) market has experienced anemic growth over the past decade, it is expected to undergo a considerable change between 2012 and 2022. This market has historically had a large untreated population due to: low diagnosis rates, safety issues with the existing therapies, and poor patient compliance. Since the mainstay estrogen-based therapies are associated with causing elevated risk for breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and stroke, many women go untreated.



Novo Nordisks Vagifem is an estradiol tablet that is administered intravaginally by a preloaded disposable applicator. Vagifem was first approved as a 25mcg tablet in the US and the 5EU in 1999 and 1988, respectively. In 2010, Novo Nordisk announced that Vagifem 25mcg was discontinued and would be replaced by Vagifem 10mcg. This lower dose reformulation was developed in line with medical recommendations for women to use the lowest effective estrogen dose for the shortest duration.



Scope



- Overview of PVA, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Vagifem including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Vagifem for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for PVA

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Vagifem performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Vagifem from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143136/vagifem-postmenopausal-vaginal-atrophy-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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