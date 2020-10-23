Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Vaginal Laxity Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Top Companies in the Global Vaginal Laxity Market: Viveve Medical, Inc., Almirall, Hologic, Inc., Fotona and others.



Viveve Announces Approval of Viveve 2.0 System in Canada



ENGLEWOOD, CO -ACCESSWIRE -April 16, 2020 -Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced it has received regulatory clearance from the Canadian Ministry of Health for the Company's next-generation Viveve 2.0 Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) system and consumable treatment tips for improvement of sexual function in women following vaginal childbirth.

"We are very pleased to have received regulatory clearance of the Viveve 2.0 System from Health Canada, which we believe is another confirmation of the proven efficacy and safety profile of our innovative technology in the treatment of women's intimate health conditions," said Scott Durbin, chief executive officer of Viveve. "This clearance in Canada brings additional momentum to our rapidly expanding Viveve 2.0 platform throughout the world."



Viveve Medical reports success treating vaginal laxity



February 27, 2017: Viveve Medical recently published the results of a clinical study of its Viveve I treatment in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, showing that women who received the treatment reported being more likely to have no vaginal laxity.



The Viveve Treatment of the Vaginal Introitus to Evaluate Efficacy study is one of the first studies to study the safety and efficacy of energy-based procedures in gynecological applications that was randomized, single-blinded and sham-controlled. It was meant to show the efficacy and safety of Viveve treatment as opposed to a sham control procedure for vaginal introital laxity treatment. The study included two groups of women, one that was going to receive the treatment and the other that was going to be the sham group.



The Viveve I treatment uses cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to deliver gentle volumetric heating while cooling delicate surface tissue, allowing collagen to form. It is designed for women who are suffering from the changes in their bodies after giving birth. The treatment can be done in an outpatient clinic in a 30-minutes.



Executive Summary:



Vaginal laxity is a term used to describe the looseness of the vagina's entrance, or introitus and is one of the most common intimate issues faced by women. Laxity primarily resulted from trauma to the pelvic musculature and vagina, during pregnancy and vaginal childbirth. Ageing, childbirth and certain medical conditions affect collagen levels in the skin and vaginal tissue, creating a feeling of looseness. Vaginal laxity is one of the most common yet overlooked health concerns among women because they feel embarrassed to discuss it with doctors or considered it as a normal part of ageing. Vaginal laxity can lead to a negative impact on female sexual function, body image, and quality of life.



A wide number of treatments are available for vaginal laxity, which help women to regain their shape post child birth. Some of the popular treatments for vaginal laxity are: kegel exercise, vaginal cones, tightening creams, vagina rejuvenation and reconstructive surgery.The global vaginal laxity market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. Drivers that are and would support the growth of the market are multiple normal delivery under proper attendant, application of forceps during childbirth, etc.



The market is expected to grow on the back of developing technology, emergence of genital aesthetics, etc. in the near future. However, the market is facing some challenges such as aftereffects associated with vaginal tightening surgery, high surgery cost, etc.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period.



