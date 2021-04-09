Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Vaginitis Diagnostics Market: Introduction



Vaginitis is a condition in which vagina is inflamed resulting into itching, discharge and pain. In some women, decrease in estrogen levels after menopause and skin conditions could cause vaginitis. Major types of vaginitis conditions are bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, and trichomoniasis.



Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vaginitis-diagnostics-market.html



Symptoms of vaginitis condition include vaginal itching, pain in urination, pain experienced during intercourse, and light vaginal bleeding or spotting. Most common reason behind vaginitis is due to imbalance in the bacteria found in the vagina. Bacterial vaginosis is the most common type and can lead to the complicated diseases such as sex transmitted diseases (STD), post-operative infections, HIV, and urinary tract infections.



Diagnosis of vaginitis in early stage is estimated to further prevent the complications and worsening the condition. Vaginitis is most common in the women in its reproductive years affecting the age group from 15 to 44 years. Various treatments are available for the vaginitis condition including antibiotics and topical treatments such as gel or cream. Diagnosis of vaginitis infection includes Amsel criteria (vaginal ph should be greater than 4.5), milky discharge, whiff tests, and presence of clue cells in vaginal fluid. Rapid point-of-care tests considered to accurately diagnose the vaginitis disease.



Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77295



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Vaginitis Diagnostics Market



Increase in incidence of vaginitis diseases, growing sexually transmitted diseases across the globe, and awareness about the vaginitis infection are major drivers of the global vaginitis diagnostics market. Faster adoption of clinical, OTC testing for accurate diagnosis of vaginitis are likely to drive the global market. Furthermore, vulvovaginitis is the most common cause of vaginal infection across the globe, and as per statistics, bacterial vulvovaginitis affects around 30% women across the U.S. These statistics are estimated to drive the need for proper diagnosis of vaginitis infection.



Also, as per research performed by the CDC, in 2017, vaginal candidiasis (yeast infection) was the second most prevalent infection worldwide. Moreover, availability of the gynecological care for the proper diagnosis of vaginitis infection, changing lifestyle, improper hygiene, lack of attention for menstrual hygiene, and tight clothing are estimated to drive the vaginitis diagnostics market. Technological advancements, approval of innovative diagnostics test are likely to boost the vaginitis diagnostics market.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Vaginitis Diagnostics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77295



For instance, in May 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced FDA approval for its Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV assays as an accurate method for diagnosis of vaginitis. As per research, 90% of the vaginitis infections are caused by the bacterial vaginosis (BV), Candida vaginitis, or by Trichomonas vaginalis in women. Furthermore, vaginitis infections is often left untreated, as women self-diagnose their ­abnormal vaginal discharge, itching, or irritation. This increases the risk of developing chronic vaginitis infection. If vaginitis is treated with the traditional methods, 50% of vaginitis infections are likely to occur again, this drives the need for better and accurate diagnostics tools for vaginitis infections. Less awareness about vaginitis diagnostic tools is likely to restrain the growth of the vaginitis diagnostics market. Also, in developing countries, ignorance and less awareness about the infections is estimated to restrain the vaginitis diagnostics market.



North America to Lead Global Vaginitis Diagnostics Market



In terms of region, the global vaginitis diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is projected to dominate the global vaginitis diagnostics market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in burden of vaginitis incidence across the region, technological advancements, presence of key players in the region offering diagnostic tests/tools, and approval of innovative diagnostics tools,. Bacterial vaginosis is the most common infection prevalent in the U.S. As per research, in 2019, 21 million women in age group of 14 to 49 years were affected by the bacterial vaginosis. Furthermore, growing prevalence of co-infections such as Candida species in patients with bacterial vaginosis estimated to boost the vaginitis diagnostics market in the region. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of proper diagnostic laboratories in the region is expected to propel the vaginitis diagnostics market in the region.



Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77295



Europe is the second largest market for vaginitis diagnostics, followed by Asia Pacific region. Rise in prevalence of vaginitis infections, availability of treatment, public based healthcare systems, and accessibility of advanced diagnostic tools are expected to augment the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to boost at a rapid pace during forecast period, owing to rising burden of vaginitis incidence across the region. As per NCBI, in Asia Pacific, bacterial vaginosis is identified as most common disease in the women of reproductive age and also is prevailing in a range of 23% to 39% in East Asia and South Asia Pacific region. Surge in development of healthcare infrastructure, self-awareness about the vaginitis infection, and presence of key players are boosting the vaginitis diagnostics market in the region.



Key Players Operating in Global Vaginitis Diagnostics Market



The global vaginitis diagnostics market is fragmented, with presence of a large number of small and large players. Major players operating in the global vaginitis diagnostics market are:



Sekisui Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics

Common Sense Ltd.

BD (Becton Dickinson)

Quidel Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Savyon Diagnostics



Pre Book Vaginitis Diagnostics Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77295