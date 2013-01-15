VaHomeLoanCenters.org Aims to Become the Number One Resource for VA Home Loan Information

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Men and women who have served their country in the armed forces are entitled to certain benefits from the Federal government. One of the most significant of these benefits are VA Loans, home loans organized by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, given to veterans or serving members of the armed forces on favorable terms.



One VA Loan related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is VAHomeLoanCenters.org, a site dedicated to information about VA loan options. The site has built a huge reputation for helping eligible people apply for and obtain VA home loans.



The first thing that anyone who is considering a VA home loan will want to determine is whether or not they are eligible, and VAHomeLoanCenters.org has a section devoted to that issue. Visitors to the site can quickly determine whether or not they fit into the eligibility criteria for obtaining a VA home loan as defined by the Department of Veteran Affairs.



There is also a wealth of other information about VA home loans, including details about the favorable terms that can be obtained in comparison to a standard home loan as well as information about the history of the VA loan program.



VAHomeLoanCenters.org also lets visitors to the website apply for a VA home loan. The application procedure is handled online, and after filling in a simple form the application is processed.



A spokesperson for the site said: “The VA home loan program was set up in the 1940s to help veterans returning from WW2 to purchase a home. Now the Department of Veteran Affairs offers home loan guarantees programs to Active Duty members of the armed forces in addition to veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs works with private lenders to guarantee a portion of the home loan. This leads to much more favorable terms for the borrower. Borrowers often avoid down payments, insurance premiums and penalty fees, as well as borrowing at a favorable rate of interest. VA home loans are probably the best and easiest way to purchase a home for those who are eligible. Unfortunately some people miss out on these loans because they don’t understand the eligibility rules or they don’t know how to start the process. Our objective is to give simple, easy to understand advice to veterans. We believe this approach will lead us to become the number one resource for VA home loan information and advice.”



