ValEco Homes Is Here to Add Character to Your Dream Home

North Lakes, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Almost all of their innovative inspired homes feature a double garage and multimedia facades, giving every home a fresh and modern look.



Known for delivering highly customized solutions, they make their clients engage with themselves and will spend time with their clients to give optimum and rightly solutions and also in time.



A representative at ValEco Homes stated, “Our team will help you to find the perfect block of land, and choose the right design of your home. Once the floor plan is selected, you can work with our design team to add your own personal touches. And when it comes time to choose your home’s color scheme, our color consultant will talk you through our range of colors and choices, making sure you get exactly the look you’re after.”



Riding on the positive feedback from their clients, they have added what is now called as Smart Move Range Inclusion – Lowset. They have been giving a well-designed and a complete home solution with security barrier doors and screens, letter box, clothes line, TV antenna, timber privacy fencing 1800mm, contemporary external finishes and color selections, air conditioning - large split system to living area, custom built vanities, dual flush full china toilet suites, feature tiles to bathrooms, all these and much more from the industry leader and perfectionist, ValEco Homes, which is considered as the place to build a dream house. To know more, please visit: http://www.valecohomes.com.au



About ValEco Homes

ValEco Homes works with first home buyers, families and with investors to create a perfect home or an investment property. They aim to make investors’ life easier by assisting the entire process and guide them what is right for them. Valeco is an ideal place to give wings to one’s ideas as their experienced design team has developed numerous standard designs from which one can create their dream home. At ValEco Homes It’s all about the modern lifestyle and trendy living.