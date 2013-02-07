Valentine's Day - Fall Back in Love - WorldTop7 Reveals the Best Romantic Boutique Hotels in Paris, Rome or Vienna

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- While some spend 364 days a year dreading the day defined by red roses and crème-filled chocolates, you can break the clichés with some of our truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day dates. Grab a flute of bubbly and relax, WorldTop7 has you covered with the most romantic boutique hotels & restaurants for a romantic evening.



Paris Hotels:



Cool and super chic 4-star hotel Hotel du Petit Moulin designed by Christian Lacroix with 17 rooms situated in a 17th century building with an ancient bakery on the ground floor is ideal for romantic couples and fashionistas, not optimized for family stays.



A-list Luxury Hotel Sofitel Le Faubourg a is fashionistas’ and shoppaholics’ paradise, so close to haute couture rue st Honoré with all the boutiques of world’s most coveted fashion brands. Or the sexy Pigalle Hotel "Hotel Amour" which is is meant for love birds to make their Paris nest in, so it is not optimized for families or business.



Paris Restaurants:



Dine at the Italian food embassy "Le Stresa" a genuine Italian restaurant or head to trendy Hotspot in a quirky home-like setting called "Derriere" in Marais.



Rome Hotels:



Hotel de Russie a famous 5-star luxury chain hotel with 122 elegant, spacious rooms and suites set in a historic building with amazing terraced gardens in the courtyard, centrally located on Via Del Babuino with immediate access to Piazza del Popolo, a very short walking distance from the Spanish Steps.



Or spoil your sweetie with a romantic boutique hotel like "Portrait Suites" located close to the spanish steps and owned by the Ferragamo family.



Rome Restaurants:



While "Ristorante Angelina" in Testaccio overlooking Mote de Cocci with a big wood burning fireplace gives you the ultimate Valentines ambiance.



Vienna Hotels:



Design & Boutique hotel "Hollmann Beletage" is located in Vienna’s Old Town and it doesn’t get more central than this for a Vienna Valentines weekend, unless you decide to reside in the Stephansdom!



Spoil yourself at the "DO & CO Hotel", a hip urban luxury hotel smack in the middle of the beautiful city of Vienna and right across Saint Stephen’s Cathedral.



Vienna Restaurants:



At "Figlmueller" the cozy restaurant institution with wooden benches you get Vienna’s Biggest Schnitzel. While at "Kim Kocht" only the freshest and organically grown produce are served. Chef Kim of "Kim Kocht" makes sure that every dining experience is nutritious and equally satisfying. Every meal is prepared according to one’s personal taste, creating a homey environment for all her guests.



