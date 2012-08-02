Valentines for the Dead: Corrine De Winter Announces Tantalising Book of Sensually Dark Short Fiction

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Following much anticipation, celebrated writer Corrine De Winter is delighted to announce her latest sensual spectacle of prose and fiction, ‘Valentines for the Dead’.



Positioned by critics as a dark, gothic and horror-esque showcase of short fiction, the book is poised to become a timeless addition to bookshelves around the world.



It’s easy to see why De Winter is regarded as one of the 21st Centuries’ great poets and authors. A gifted songstress, temptress, prophet, chronicler and writer – many describe her verses as striking like a dagger at both the head and the heart.



Valentines for the Dead, for the reader, achieves a revelatory trip whose catalyst is desire.



“DeWinter makes the past and present blend into one. Our modern surroundings will deconstruct themselves and become rebuilt by the story visions within the book. There are times when these pieces of fiction will render the reader speechless,” says JeanPaul Ferro, fellow author.



The literary world regards De Winter’s work as possessing a haunting yet comforting quality, something most academic poets are unable to achieve due to their taught rather than natural ability to write.



“The truly great poetry and fiction of the past five hundred years has been tinged in pain and despair, sort of like the madness of a Van Gogh. Nowadays this madness is usually missing, even in the works of the most technically great poets and writers,” JeanPaul Ferro adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews.



"Corrine De Winter is a beautiful dreamer performing a high-wire act between the inner and outer worlds while angels fly above and below in anticipation of an eternal fall. Her poems are beacons comforting lost souls while offering directions to the next Way-Station,” says Artist Harry O. Morris.



James Sclavunos (Of Nick Cave & Grinderman) is equally gripped by her work.



"De Winter's stories have a great quality to them- Saki's creepy succinctness mixed with the epiphanic resonance of Dubliners-era Joyce. Quite unique,” he explains.



Those who are fans of haunting prose and poetry are urged to get their hands on a copy of Valentines for the Dead today.



The book is available from Amazon.com. For more information on Corrine De Winter, please visit her official website: http://www.corrinedewinter.com



About Corrine De Winter

Nominated twice for the Pushcart Prize and winner of a Stoker award, Corrine De Winter's poetry, fiction, essays and interviews have appeared worldwide in publications such as the The New York Quarterly, Imago, Phoebe, Plainsongs, Yankee, Sacred Journey, Interim, The Chrysalis Reader, The Lucid Stone, Fate ,Press, Sulphur River Literary Review, Modern Poetry, The Lyric, Atom Mind, The Writer, The Lyric and over 600 other publications. She has been the recipient of awards from Triton College of Arts & Sciences, Writer's Digest, The Esme Bradberry Award, The Madeline Sadin Award, The Rhysling Award, and has been featured in Poet's Market 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 & 2000-20011.



Her work is featured in the much praised collections Bless the Day, Heal Your Soul, Heal the World, Get Well Wishes, Essential Love, The Language of Prayer , Mothers And Daughters, and in Bedside Prayers, now in its 15th printing.



Ms. De Winter is a member of HWA (Horror Writer's Association) and is a resident of Western Massachusetts.



De Winter is the author of 7 collections of poetry & prose including Like Eve, The Half Moon Hotel, and Touching The Wound, which sold over 4000 copies in its first year.

