Valley Center's Victoriano Mendoza Partners With Clean Green Nation

Valley Center, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has announced its partnership with Victoriano Mendoza, a green energy professional based in Valley Center, California.



Mendoza has a wide range of experience and knowledge of Escondido energy technology and environmental issues, and specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, green living education and energy efficient products and programs. As a Clean Green Nation authorized partner, he will work with consumers to find the green energy solutions they need, including the best options for eco friendly living in the Valley Center and Escondido areas.



"Clean Green Nation is a great company to work with, and I am very pleased to enter into this partnership for the benefit of not only this company and myself, but also for my current and future clients," said Mendoza. "I have a passion for helping people live healthier, greener lives, and so this is a great step forward in the fulfillment of my goals."



Mendoza's expertise covers a number of areas when it comes to Escondido green living, and he is particularly apt at helping residential and commercial customers find and purchase tankless water heaters in Valley Center for both their homes and businesses. He shares Clean Green Nation's dedication to not only providing the best energy efficient products and services available, but also on educating people about how they can reduce their impact on the environment while saving money on their monthly electricity and utility bills.



Clean Green Nation offers a wide range of products and programs that address green living, energy efficiency and much more. The company's ultimate goal is to reduce the United States' overall dependence on foreign sources of energy, namely oil. At the same time, it works to keep utility costs as low as possible for the average American.



"Energy independence is something that we all should be striving for, and it's something that begins at an individual level," Mendoza said. "We can all do our part to live greener and more sustainably, and a great place to get started is with energy efficient home products."



Mendoza will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about Valley Center eco friendly living, energy efficient home upgrades, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://victorianom.cleangreennation.com.