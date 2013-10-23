Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF) Investor Files Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between January 1, 2009 and February 6, 2013



If you purchased a significant amount of shares of Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF) between January 1, 2009 and February 6, 2013, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 9, 2013. Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF) between January 1, 2009 and February 6, 2013, that the defendatns violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants manipulated the market price of Valley Forge Composite Technologies' common stock by allegedly falsely representing and/or omitting material information regarding the nature of its products and sales revenues.



The plaintiff claims that defendants allegedly falsely represented that all or nearly all of Valley Forge Composite Technologies’ revenues since 2009 were derived from the sale of aerospace products called momentum wheels, while in reality, Valley Forge's revenues were derived primarily from the alleged illegal export of semiconductors to Hong Kong.



The plaintiff says on February 6, 2013, Valley Forge Composite Technologies publicly revealed allegations by the U.S. Attorney's Office that it had exported more than $37 million worth of military semiconductors to Hong Kong since about 2009 in violation of the International Traffic In Arms Regulations and that it also reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office had seized Valley Forge Composite Technologies’ bank accounts.



Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $3.20 million in 2009 to $18.68 million in 2011 and that its Net loss of $2.04 million in 2009 decreased to a Net loss of $1.48 million in 2010.



Shares of Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF) grew from $0.08 per share in February 2009 to as high as $2.61 per share in May 2010



Then Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $18.68 million in 2010 to $14.99 million in 2011.



Shares of Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF) declined from $2.61 per share in May 2010 to as low as $0.02 per share on Oct. 7, 2013.



On Oct. 17, 2013, OTCMKTS:VLYF shares closed at $0.029 per share



Those who purchased shares of Valley Forge Composite Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:VLYF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com