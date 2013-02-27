Valuable Freebies Lined-Up with Enfamil Family Beginnings

Evansville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Mead Johnson Nutrition announced that they are offering as much as $250 worth of free gifts to any new member who joined the Enfamil Family Beginnings® Program. This is a free program that accepts online registration at their official website www.enfamil.com or through their toll-free number 1-800-BABY123 that offers live assistance.



An Enfamil Family Beginnings member will receive valuable freebies that will include formula coupons entitling up to $60 in savings on Enfamil® products, diaper bag and other online offers that are tailored for mother and child. As a member, a monthly e-newsletter will be delivered providing information for expectant mothers and other mothers on what they can expect and need to deal with their children’s nutrition and development milestones.



They have also included free formula samples from the Enfamil® Staged Nutrition line that is tailored to meet a child’s changing nutritional needs for a healthy growth and development. Members are entitled to print the One FREE Sample certificates directly from their official website that each member to a free sample of Enfamil PREMIUM® Newborn formula up to 3 months, Enfamil PREMIUM® Infant formula up to 12 months, Enfagrow® PREMIUM™ Toddler tailored for 9 months and above, Enfagrow® PREMIUM™ Older Toddler Ready-to-Drink Milk Drink (Either Vanilla or Natural Milk Flavor), Enfamil A.R.®for spit up infant formula, Enfamil® Gent lease® for fussiness and gas, Enfamil® ProSobee®for sensitive tummy soy infant formula, Nutramigen® with Enflora™ LGG®† Hypoallergenic Infant formula, One FREE First Visit Nutrition Gift*for breastfeeding and supplementing moms, One Free Kit* for the 3rdTrimester’s The Birthing and Beyond kit for soon-to-be moms as well as One FREE Enfamil®Pack 'n Cool™ which includes a cooler bag, water bottle and molded ice pack. Different babies have different needs and that is why Enfamil steadfastly advises would-be parents to check with the baby’s pediatrician before feeding any baby formulas.



About Mead Johnson Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition is a world leader in mother and baby nutrition since its beginning more than a century ago. They are a major manufacturer with its flagship product, Enfamil which has undergone several significant formulations designed to bring it nutritionally closer to breast milk. Today the brand is trusted by parents and the number one infant formula brand recommended by pediatricians all over the world. Enfamil® and its family of formulas includes Enfamil® Gentlease®, Enfamil AR®, Enfamil® ProSobee® and Nutramigen® with Enflora™ LGG® are individually tailored to ease common feeding issues among babies. Learn more about Enfamil at their website www.enfamil.com or visit the Enfamil Shop to find more of their products.



