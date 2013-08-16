Valuable Travel Tips to Create Savvy Travelers

Burlington, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- As summer days arrive, our thoughts can turn to traveling, either across the country or across the world. The average traveler can spend over a thousand dollars on a vacation, and many individuals are not aware of valuable ways to save on flying to their destination. A new blog, Truly Traveled, launched by a budget-smart seasoned traveler, is providing new “travel hacks” aimed at helping travelers trim costs on their next trip.



Truly Traveled encompasses multiple facets of travel, including budget travel options, airline savings, and ways to save money when traveling abroad. The blog's creator and writer Mike Caha shares his tips and wisdom earned from traveling over 79,000 airline miles in a year. His advice includes air travel tips, ways to leverage frequent flyer miles, and more. The result is an always-updated guidebook on how any traveler can save up to hundreds of dollars. Sample posts include “5 Rules to Getting the Best Seat on an Airplane” and “The Best Cheap Flight Tool You’ve Never Heard Of.” Access to the blog is free, and visitors can sign up for an email subscription newsletter for valuable trip tips as well.



Mike Caha is an expert traveler and realized the wealth of information on travel he possessed might be of value to other travelers. “After traveling in over 28 countries, I realized I had so much knowledge to impart about getting the most savings possible out of your trip, such as ways to use frequent flyer miles to fly on the cheap,” Caha stated. “I created Truly Traveled as a venue for others to learn what took me years and many miles to learn. I hope it's a valuable resource individuals visit again and again.”



For more information, and to read all of Mike Caha's tips, please visit http://trulytraveled.com.



Contact: Mike Caha

Email: contact@trulytraveled.com