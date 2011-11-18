Valuable Webinar Planned to Help Share Information on Buisness Disaster Preparedness

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- It only takes one hurricane like Hurricane Irene or the latest October nor’easter storm that hit New Jersey for Small- to Medium-sized business owners to realize just how quickly their computer technology can be damaged or even destroyed. Link High Technologies understands the predicament this places businesses into and is ready to help.



Link High understands because they are a small business and needed to learn from experience on what to do for disaster planning. According to Victor Liu, President at Link High Technologies, “Mother nature can hit at the most inopportune times. A little disaster planning will go a long way to protect your systems and damage and be a cost saver in terms of both time and money. I want to make sure that business owners receive the benefits of what we learned so they don’t have to go through what we did.”



As Mr. Liu spent more time explaining his plan of action, he broke it down into four sections:



1. Hosted Email

2. Email Continuity- Critical to organizations with on premise mail servers

3. Business Continuity Solutions- Backups are not GOOD ENOUGH.

4. Hosted Phone Systems- IP PBX and hosted phone systems insure that your clients and vendors can also reach you.



Link High Technologies delivers dependable and professional IT support services to small and midsize businesses who truly value technology and want to make it work for them. They offer a robust set of offerings including managed IT services and network management, managed backup service, network design and security and much more. Their phone line is always open should business staff have any questions as to how Link High can help them out.



About Link High Technologies

Link High Technologies is always available to show you how Link High is the right fit for your company. We won't just talk to you about the value of our services and our commitment to proactively monitor and maintain your network -- we will demonstrate for you.



Contact us here if you would like to learn more or have a free Online Managed Services Assessment by calling us at (973) 659-1350.