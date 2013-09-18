Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Value-added Managed Services Market in APEJ 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Value-added Managed Services market in the APEJ region to grow at a CAGR of 14.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce operational cost and time. This market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-based services. However, the lack of transparency of service level agreements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Value-added Managed Services Market in the APEJ Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Value-added Managed Services market landscape in the APEJ Region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Juniper Networks Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Corp., Avaya, BT Group plc, Computer Sciences Corp., Dimension Data Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Lucent Technologies Inc., National Communication System, NTT Communications Corp., Singapore Telecommunication Ltd., Telstra Corporation Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Juniper Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Corp., Avaya, BT Group plc, Computer Sciences Corp., Dimension Data Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Lucent Technologies Inc., National Communication System, NTT Communications Corp., Singapore Telecommunication Ltd., Telstra Corporation Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142395/value-added-managed-services-market-in-apej-2012-2016.html