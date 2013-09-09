Value-Added Managed Services Market in APEJ: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Value-Added Managed Services Market In APEJ 2012-2016



Value-added Managed Services market in the APEJ(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/173362)region to grow at a CAGR of 14.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce operational cost and time. This market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-based services. However, the lack of transparency of service level agreements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC :

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/value-added-managed-services-market-in-apej-2012-2016



Value-added Managed Services Market in the APEJ Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Value-added Managed Services market landscape in the APEJ Region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Juniper Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Corp., Avaya, BT Group plc, Computer Sciences Corp., Dimension Data Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Lucent Technologies Inc., National Communication System, NTT Communications Corp., Singapore Telecommunication Ltd., Telstra Corporation Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Key Vendor Analysis

17. Other Reports in this Series



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