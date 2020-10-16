Value Added Services (VAS) Market May Set New Growth: Apple, Etisalat, Google, Huawei

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are America Movil (United States), Apple (United States), At&T (United States), Canvasm Technologies (India), EE (United Kingdom), Etisalat (United Arab Emirates), Gemalto (France), Google (United States), Huawei (Japan), Intersec (United Arab Emirates), Jinny Software (United States), Mahindra Comviva (India), Ntt Docomo Inc.(Japan), OnMobile Global Limited (United States), Opencode Systems (Bulgaria), Spice Vas Africa (Ghana), Sprint Nextel (United States), Tapjoy (United States), Vormetric (United States) and One97 Communication (India). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like CALLUP (Israel), China Mobile (China), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Telkom SA SOC Limited (South Africa), Virgin Mobile (United Kingdom) and Blue Label Telecoms (South Africa).



Value-Added Services (VAS) refer to the non-core business services offered in the telecommunications sector. All services except standard and voice calls and fax communications are measured as VAS. The VAS services are offered by mobile network providers or by third-party VAS vendors. VAS is widely used in any service industry, for services available at little or no cost, to promote their primary business. The rapidly increasing digital media consumption and the rising number of smartphones using high-speed internet services will create new opportunities for market growth in upcoming years. According to AMA, the Global Value Added Services (VAS) market is expected to see growth rate of 10.29%.



Growth Drivers

- Demand Of Connectivity And Portability

- Rising Number Of Third-party VAS Vendors

- Demand For Continuous Financial Information Updating



Market Trends

- Trend Shift From Voice To Data Services



Roadblocks

- Cost Associated With Value Added Services (VAS)



Opportunities

- Adoption Of Several Mobile Applications

- Rapidly Increasing Internet Users

- Increasing Penetration OF 3G/4G/5G Services



Challenges

- Security And Privacy Concerns



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Value Added Services (VAS) market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Value Added Services (VAS) market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Value Added Services (VAS) market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Value Added Services (VAS) Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market

The report highlights Value Added Services (VAS) market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Value Added Services (VAS), market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Value Added Services (VAS) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Value Added Services (VAS) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Location Based Services, Email & Instant Messaging (IM), Mobile Money, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Infotainment), Application (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Others), VAS Delivery Channels (Web, Mobile App, Kiosks, Others), Component (Solutions {Mobile Financial, Customer Value And Retention, Mobile Lifestyle}, Services {Professional, Managed}), VAS Platforms (Integrated Platforms, Content Aggregation & Content, Delivery Platforms, VAS Development Platforms, Others))

5.1 Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Value Added Services (VAS) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Value Added Services (VAS) Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.